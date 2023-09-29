StoreDot signs battery agreement with Volvo

StoreDot has signed a multi-year agreement with Volvo Cars to develop an optimized battery for the next-generation Volvo cars. The companies say the collaboration will lead to the development of XFC cells which will be optimized and tailored for Volvo’s future electric vehicle architectures. It’s expected that the first samples will be delivered for testing next year.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO, commented, “This is a highly significant agreement for both StoreDot and Volvo Cars. Our teams are now working together at pace, developing B-sample cells for Volvo Cars’ next-generation fully electric architectures.

“There is a huge amount of work to do, optimizing all aspects of the system to meet Volvo’s exacting requirements. But we are confident that we will be delivering our fast-charging technology for real world testing as early as next year with the goal to enable Volvo Cars customers to benefit from our game changing XFC battery which enables 100 miles of range in just five minutes.”

Recently StoreDot reported performance feedback for the evaluation and integration A-Samples testing phase of its XFC electric vehicle battery cells. The testing programs took place earlier this year by 15 global automotive manufacturers from Europe, Asia and the USA, as well as several of StoreDot’s strategic ecosystem partners.

Javier Varela, COO and deputy CEO of Volvo, said, “Volvo Cars is already a strategic investor in StoreDot, but this newly agreed collaboration takes our relationship a step further. We are delighted to be working together to develop advanced sample cells for our future EVs. There is a lot of work to be done but the opportunities to develop exciting new charging technologies together are huge. We can’t wait to see the fruits of our work being tested in the real world.”