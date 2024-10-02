Nio and Monolith collaborate on AI-driven anomaly detection for EV batteries

Electric vehicle brand Nio has announced it is to collaborate with Monolith on AI-driven anomaly detection in its electric vehicle batteries.

Nio’s battery swap technology, which offers new insights into the real-world, daily use of batteries, will now use Monolith’s Anomaly Detector AI software to monitor performance from data generated in the field. The insights from this will help build a basis for comparing test-bench results and will be integrated into further verification activities.

Frank Kindermann, head of battery system Europe at Nio, said, “Nio’s partnership with Monolith exemplifies our commitment to delivering a premium user experience; 98% of our users across the five key European markets opt for Battery as a Service (BaaS). BaaS allows Nio users in Europe to flexibly charge or swap their batteries as needed, enhancing convenience and cost efficiency.”

Thanks to Monolith’s self-learning algorithm, battery test data anomalies can now be found rapidly and more efficiently by automating the inspection of raw test data to look for potential errors.

Dr. Richard Ahlfeld, CEO and founder of Monolith, added, “Monolith’s deep-learning algorithms allow for automatic detection of battery issues, such as spontaneous discharge and thermal runaway, making it easier to analyze complex real-world data quickly. This capability not only saves time and resources but also enhances battery safety.”

Additionally, the Monolith AI platform includes advanced algorithms to reduce the amount of physical testing and simulations required to develop products. Using limited engineering test data, the AI software makes instant predictions and enables engineers to identify areas where optimization and development are required.