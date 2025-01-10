Caterham showcases Project V sports concept with Xing Mobility CTP battery system at 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon

British sports car manufacturer Caterham and battery specialist Xing Mobility have showcased the Project V all-electric lightweight concept sports car at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025.

A key innovation in the electric concept is its advanced battery system, powered by Xing Mobility’s cutting-edge Immersio CTP (cell-to-pack) technology. This battery pack has been tailored to meet the compact design requirements of sports cars. It features a lightweight design through the elimination of traditional module structures, and the architecture also reduces weight while increasing energy density.

The CTP technology offers stable thermal management that ensures optimal performance during high-speed and extreme driving conditions. Meanwhile, the flexible design of the CTP battery pack enables optimized weight distribution, which further aids vehicle dynamics and handling performance. In terms of size, thanks to its compact design, the battery pack perfectly suits Project V’s streamlined chassis while offering uprated thermal runaway protection, meeting the most stringent safety requirements for high-performance sports car applications.

“As a longtime Caterham 7 owner and enthusiast, it is an incredible honor for us to collaborate with Caterham on this pivotal step in their electrification journey,” said Royce Hong, founder and CEO of Xing Mobility. “Caterham’s philosophy of simplicity and lightweight design perfectly aligns with our vision for innovation, simplicity and efficiency. We are confident this partnership will open a new chapter for the electric driving experience.”

“We are so confident that Xing Mobility’s immersion-cooled battery technology will become one of the key technologies for battery cooling in the automobile industry in the near future. I am looking forward to further collaboration between Xing Mobility and Caterham. It is really exciting,” said Takuya Yamazaki, CEO of Caterham Evo.