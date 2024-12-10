Caterham Project V to use immersion-cooled battery packs

Caterham’s upcoming EV sports prototype, Project V, will adopt immersion-cooled battery packs developed by Xing Mobility Inc. These battery packs will provide “exceptional heat dissipation, safety and high energy density”, the company says.

The Project V concept had its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July 2023, and a preview later at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan in January 2024. It is an all-electric sports coupé that inherits the Caterham DNA in being “lightweight, simple and fun to drive”. Caterham is currently developing a prototype with collaboration partners Tokyo R&D Co and Yamaha, with the aim of completing it in 2025.

The update follows the announcement in October of this year of the use of an e-axle, developed by Yamaha Motor. Now, the project has advanced further with the decision to use an immersion-cooled battery pack – a primary EV component.

XingMobility’s Immersio Cell-to-Pack (CTP) immersion-cooled battery pack uses cells immersed in a dielectric liquid, ensuring a greater level of safety due to rapid and uniform heat dissipation and top-class energy density of 200Wh/kg. Founded in 2015, Xing Mobility is a global provider of immersion cooling battery technology and has a production facility in Taiwan.

Caterham says the next public appearance of Project V will take place in January 2025, when it returns to the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan.