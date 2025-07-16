BHP signs MOU with FinDreams Battery to explore battery solutions for sustainable mining and transportation

BHP has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with FinDreams Battery (FDB), a subsidiary of BYD Group, to explore powertrain battery solutions for heavy mining equipment and locomotives with adjacent flash-charging infrastructure, as well as explore the suitability of BYD’s commercial and light vehicles for use in BHP’s mining applications to support the company’s diesel displacement journey. BHP also aims to explore applications for BYD’s broader portfolio in energy storage and battery recycling.

BHP Group procurement officer Rashpal Bhatti, said, “This relationship is a further step toward BHP meeting our decarbonization ambitions for our operations and helping to drive transformative change within the global resources industry”. He continued, “BYD is a leader in their field and at the cutting edge of what’s possible in battery technology and advanced manufacturing and have already made significant progress with electric vehicles. By joining forces with industry leaders [like BYD] we are seeking solutions to help shape a more productive and more sustainable resources industry of the future.”

FDB GM of global commercial vehicle business unit, Jack Li, commented, “The signing of this MOU represents a pivotal milestone, not only for FDB’s commitment to advancing the low-carbon revolution but also for accelerating decarbonization across the global resources sector. We recognize BHP as a true industry leader, with an aspirational vision to achieve net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions – a strategy that aligns with our mission.” He added, “Leveraging our unique expertise in mining electrification, I am confident this collaboration will drive transformative change, paving the way for a more sustainable future for all.”

In related news, x-ray manufacturer KA Imaging is developing an x-ray phase contrast system to enhance quality control in EV manufacturing in collaboration with Dana Canada and with the support of the Ontario government.