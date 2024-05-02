Wevo develops immersion cooling materials for EV batteries

Immersion cooling technology is gaining traction as a solution for efficiently cooling electric vehicle (EV) batteries, with safety being a paramount concern.

Wevo-Chemie has developed new materials specifically designed to address the challenge of sealing cooling systems, preventing leaks and ensuring the integrity of the coolant.

Originally used in the IT sector, immersion cooling is increasingly finding applications in electric vehicles, through technology that involves circulating coolant directly around the battery cells, enabling faster charging times compared to traditional indirect cooling methods.

A key requirement for safe battery operation is absolute leak-proofing, particularly in the gaps (0.1mm to 0.2mm) that occur during battery cell insertion into the housing.

Wevo says its new potting compounds and sealants are engineered to provide permanent sealing for these gaps. They feature thixotropic properties which are finely tuned to prevent unwanted flow into the gaps during the battery stack assembly process.

The compounds were tested, which Wevo stating that the materials exhibited minimal liquid absorption even after prolonged immersion in coolant, confirming high chemical resistance. Mechanical properties such as elongation at break and tensile strength have also remained strong post-immersion testing.

Wevo states that the materials can be optimized for efficient production processes, by aligning flow properties and pot life to enable rapid curing after potting – making them suitable for the short cycle times typical in the automotive industry.