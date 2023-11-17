Simon Wilding appointed managing director of Delta Cosworth

Cosworth has announced the appointment of Simon Wilding as managing director of the company’s Advanced Propulsion and Full Vehicle Programmes division, Delta Cosworth. Wilding joined the company on November 6 and is based at Cosworth’s Silverstone facility.

This strategic move aligns with Cosworth’s ongoing commitment to developing an extensive range of high-performance alternative propulsion solutions.

Bringing a wealth of expertise, Wilding will focus on driving the growth of the business, emphasizing full vehicle programs, advanced propulsion systems and high-performance battery solutions.

Previously, he played a pivotal role at JLR, leading a new Propulsion department within Special Vehicle Operations. Prior to this, during his 25-year tenure at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, he held key positions, including head of automotive division and chief Engineer. Wilding’s notable achievements include spearheading the delivery of hybrid technologies, such as the Kinetic Energy Recovery System, in Formula 1.

Delta Cosworth, part of the UK’s thriving motorsport industry for nearly two decades, designs, develops and manufactures high-performance battery solutions. The company has diversified its focus to sustainable propulsion applications, including the Cosworth Catalytic Generator, and has entered collaborations in the defence industry with Babcock and the Defense Innovation Unit.

Expressing his excitement about joining Cosworth, Wilding said, “Cosworth’s developments in electrification are incredibly exciting, and only just beginning to demonstrate the levels of growth I think we can achieve.” He added that he is looking forward to contributing to the company’s legacy and growth.

Hal Reisiger, CEO of Cosworth, welcomed Wilding: “We’re delighted Simon shares our same vision and drive to achieve this. As Simon Wilding comes in, I would like to thank Simon Dowson for his commitment to Cosworth after the acquisition of Delta Motorsport – he has been a hugely valuable member of the senior leadership team, and we wish him all the best in his next venture. We are all excited to see what the future holds for Delta Cosworth.”

Cosworth anticipates a promising future for Delta Cosworth under Wilding’s leadership as the company continues to expand its reach and demonstrate expertise in new and established markets. Wilding replaces outgoing managing director Dowson, who leaves the company after almost 20 years.