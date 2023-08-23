Saietta announces Chinmaya Joshi as director of power electronics and control systems

British e-drive company Saietta has appointed Chinmaya Joshi as director of power electronics and control systems. The appointment comes as Saietta seeks to bolster its development capabilities in the areas of power electronics, control systems and software.

In the newly created strategic role, Chinmaya will be tasked with the development of electric motor controllers and vehicle control units. He will also be instrumental in accelerating Saietta’s engineering strategy by delivering increasingly advanced, cost effective and flexible e-drive systems for international markets.

“Saietta provides full electric drivetrain solutions to vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Having power electronics and control systems engineering at our global technical center in Silverstone, UK, is fundamental to our ability to develop every element of the system in-house,” commented Tony Gott, executive chairman, Saietta. “The Saietta Board is committed to significantly expand this core competence, and the appointment of Chinmaya Joshi to the leadership team is a clear signal of our strategic intent and will accelerate the development of our next-generation technologies.”

“I am delighted to join Saietta at a time when the company is delivering on its strategy of electrifying the light electric vehicle segment in markets worldwide,” said Joshi. “I’ve been particularly impressed by Saietta’s meticulous, strategy-led execution and collaborative approach to bringing high torque density axial flux electric motor technology to the highly cost-competitive Asian market. I am excited about expanding Saietta’s power electronics and controls capability, and rapidly expanding the electric drivetrain product portfolio.”

Chinmaya has experience in developing high and low voltage electrified powertrains systems, for mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicle applications. He holds a master’s of science degree from Cornell University in the USA, a bachelor’s of technology from the College of Engineering, in Pune, India, and is currently working on a PhD in power electronics from the University of Nottingham in UK.

Previously, Joshi held the position of head of controller engineering and high-voltage power electronics at YASA Mercedes-Benz where he led the development of the company’s in-house inverters and achieved significant efficiency improvements.