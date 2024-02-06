Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center appoints Tyrone Johnson as managing director

The Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center (HMETC), the primary research and development hub for Hyundai Motor Group in Europe, has named Tyrone Johnson as its new managing director, effective January 1, 2024.

Johnson will be assisted by Seon Pyung Kim, who joined HMETC as vice president at the start of this year, moving from his previous role MD at Hyundai Motorsport in Alzenau, a position he had held since April 2022.

Johnson’s focus will be to grow the company’s foothold in Europe while supporting the Group’s evolution into a provider of intelligent mobility solutions, particularly emphasizing zero-emission mobility initiatives.

After joining HMETC in August 2018 as the head of the vehicle test and development department, Johnson was promoted to director of vehicle development in February 2021. Prior to joining HMETC, Johnson accrued over 30 years of experience at Ford Motor Company.

“Throughout my career, I have been captivated by the immense opportunities and challenges presented by our industry. With Hyundai, these possibilities are not mere aspirations but tangible realities. My unwavering commitment is to contribute to shaping this future and driving Hyundai’s continued success in Europe,” said Johnson.

Seon Pyung Kim added, ” I look forward to this new challenge leveraging my past experiences and expertise. I’m committed to supporting Tyrone Johnson and our team, striving to position our company as Hyundai’s technological center in Europe and the leading edge in the global R&D system.”