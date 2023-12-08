Former JLR CEO appointed director of About:Energy

Battery technology specialist About:Energy has announced the appointment of Thierry Bolloré to its board. In his role as director, Thierry will be responsible for shaping About:Energy’s automotive and partnership strategy as the company continues to grow.

Bolloré has extensive expertise in the automotive industry and has been CEO at Jaguar Land Rover and Group Renault and VP of automotive supplier Faurecia.

About:Energy’s software platform The Voltt enables customers to supercharge their in-house battery development programs by reducing development costs while also integrating with existing modeling software.

Commenting on the appointment, About:Energy co-founder and CEO Gavin White said, “Batteries are critical for industries such as automotive, manufacturing and aerospace, but are often considered a barrier due to the time and cost to develop. We’re incredibly excited to welcome Thierry to our board – his experience, credibility and industry knowledge will prove invaluable as we continue to scale and support a growing number of customers.”

Bolloré continued, “Our industry is entering a crucial phase of its transition to electrification with battery modeling and development playing an increasingly important role in every OEM’s future product development strategy.

“In just 18 months, About:Energy [which was founded in 2021]has made remarkable progress with its pioneering approach attracting investment, research grants and securing significant OEMs as customers. I believe that as demand for batteries continues to grow, About:Energy is in a prime position to supercharge the industry and I am delighted to join the board at this pivotal time.”