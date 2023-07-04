Audi names Gernot Döllner as new CEO

On September 1, 2023, Gernot Döllner will assume his new position as chairman of the board of management at Audi, taking over from Markus Duesmann.

“I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role,” explained Döllner. “Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history. I look forward to shaping the company’s future together with the entire team.”

Döllner joined Volkswagen in 1993 as a PhD candidate with a degree in mechanical engineering. Since then he has held several management positions at Porsche, where he headed up concept development in addition to leading the Panamera series. From 2021 until the present day, he has been responsible for overseeing the Volkswagen Group’s product and group strategy, and the general secretariat.

“I would like to thank Markus Duesmann for all the important work he has done during his tenure at Audi,” said Manfred Döss, chairman of the supervisory board at Audi. “He has brought great foresight and vision to planning and driving forward key strategic decisions, including, first and foremost, the electrification strategy. Audi will be able to build further on these cornerstones in the future.”

Döss added, “At this point in time, Gernot Döllner is the right person to further strengthen the company’s product strategy and its position in key markets. Together with the entire board of management, he will add the next chapter to Audi’s successful strategy implementation.”

