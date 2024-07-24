Volvo Trucks announces 2024 CARB-compliant engine

Volvo Trucks North America has announced the availability of an engine that meets California Air Resources Board (CARB) 2024 Omnibus Regulation requirements for low nitrogen oxide (NO X ) and particulate matter emissions standards. The CARB Omnibus Regulation mandates a 75% reduction in NO X emissions and a 50% reduction in particulate matter from heavy-duty on-road engines for engine model years 2024 through 2026 compared to existing US Environmental Protection Agency standards.

“To help our customers successfully navigate the complexities of the evolving regulatory landscape, Volvo has developed an engine that meets CARB’s new requirements. Volvo also offers information sessions to help our customers stay up to date and empower them to make informed decisions for their businesses,” said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing, Volvo Trucks North America. “We continue to invest in new powertrain and vehicle technologies that support our sustainability agenda and our commitment to environmental stewardship. Volvo Trucks also continues to lead with the Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric truck and to invest heavily in the development of other zero and near-zero tailpipe emissions technologies.”

Volvo Trucks’ CARB 24-compliant engine features an advanced emission control system integrated with a fully serviceable linear exhaust aftertreatment system. Each component, including the diesel oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filter, aftertreatment heater and selective catalytic reduction, is designed for individual servicing or replacement. This approach minimizes waste and maximizes operational lifespan. Additionally, a 48-volt alternator has been incorporated into the engine to supply power to a 48-volt battery that powers the heater during startup and low-load situations. The CARB 24-compliant engine is available for order now in the VNR and current VNL models with a power rating of 455HP and 1,650 lb-ft of torque.