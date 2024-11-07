Ricardo announces Element, a modular transmission range

Ricardo has launched Element – a line of modular transmissions designed to reduce the time and cost of product development with high-performance and specialized product portfolios. The new range will be showcased at Professional MotorSport World Expo, November 13 & 14, 2024.

The modular range has been engineered to provide clients with a cost-effective solution to the development of bespoke drivelines for advanced propulsion systems. First to be released in the range is a family of epicyclic reduction drives for electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell platforms.

Customers can select from a menu of base solutions available for rapid prototyping, or choose from the numerous pre-engineered torque outputs and gear ratio options to customize their selection to their requirements.

Ricardo’s Element range has been engineered for sectors with high-performance areas, such as motorsport, performance automotive, defense, off-highway, marine and industrial.

Steve Blevins, head of engineering for Ricardo’s Performance Products business unit, said, “Ricardo is well known for highly bespoke gearboxes for premium motorsport and performance automotive, but as product development cycles shorten and budgets are squeezed there is an increasing demand for cost-effective solutions without compromising on the quality and performance that a tailored solution brings to a program. Element offers just that.”

