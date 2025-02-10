BorgWarner to supply transfer cases for SAIC Maxus models.

BorgWarner is supporting SAIC Maxus by supplying two types of its locally developed and manufactured transfer cases: an on-demand transfer case with mechanical locking and a high-torque part-time transfer case. Mass production is expected to begin in 2026.

“BorgWarner’s relationship with SAIC Maxus spans more than a decade. Our transfer case technology not only supports SAIC Maxus in strengthening its position in the Chinese market but also empowers its expansion into overseas markets,” said Isabelle McKenzie, vice president of BorgWarner and president and general manager of Drivetrain and Morse Systems.

BorgWarner’s advanced transfer case products feature the company’s HY-VO driveline chain, improving efficiency under high-speed operating conditions. The transfer cases can support two-wheel-drive high-range (2H) and auto modes, delivering better fuel efficiency on paved roads than a conventional full-time four-wheel-drive (4WD) system.

For vehicles with on-demand 4WD, these transfer cases provide enhanced safety, handling and driveeability; the mechanical locking mode delivers off-road performance, climbing ability and recovery capability for all terrains.

Featuring a design that integrates on-demand and part-time 4WD systems, coupled with proven reliability and market validation, BorgWarner’s transfer cases promise to deliver exceptional performance and provide robust support for SAIC Maxus models.