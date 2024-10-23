Amsted Automotive introduces new Multi-Speed Shift Technology

Amsted Automotive is set to launch its new Multi-Speed Shift Technology in an EV production vehicle in 2026. This technology uses integrated One-Way-Clutch (OWC) functionality to optimize function, efficiency, range and cost in EV and HEV drivetrains.

It can provide flexible system solutions to achieve smooth and quick shift transitions with simplified shift controls compared to a conventional technology. The Multi-Speed Shift Technology uses proven Amsted Automotive Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) technology already used in a production EV all-wheel-drive vehicle.

A highlight is that it can be used in both parallel-axis and co-axial powertrain systems. Furthermore, one variation eliminates friction clutches for reduced drag, improved efficiency and improved sustainability metrics.

Some of the main advantages of this technology include no blocked or interrupted shifts, the absence of ratcheting during shifts, simplified system controls, additional functionality such as park-lock and easier calibration, reducing engineering loads.