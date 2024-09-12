PCB introduces Model 300A31 end-of-line testing kit

PCB Piezotronics has launched the Model 300A31, an end-of-line testing kit and the brand’s first bundle for integration into automated subsystem testing. The new kit is simplified and compact, combining the measurement accuracy of PCB accelerometers with long-lasting durability, and is cycle tested beyond 1,000,000 cycles. The Model 300A31 also supports higher upper frequency of 10,000Hz.

The Model 300A31 is PCB’s first kit for integration into automated subsystem testing, where the base of the accelerometer is put into contact with the device under test and response is measured through vibration, through an accelerometer. The accelerometer and isolator assembly are available as separate components.

The compact size of the kit enables it to be inserted into confined areas to validate systems for transmissions (vibration from gear changes, solenoids or fluid); engines (rotating assembly validation); tires, steering and engine components; gearbox, transfer-case, differential; motors and actuator assemblies; and battery, heat-sink, and coolant packages.