EUtech Scientific Engineering’s mobile conditioning solution enables performance evaluation of electrical drive components

German specialist EUtech Scientific Engineering has introduced EUmedicon, an advanced mobile conditioning system featuring separate media circuits for water-glycol and/or oil. This solution is specifically engineered for conducting performance evaluations of electrical drive components.

The solution is capable of covering temperature ranges from -40°C to 150°C, featuring temperature, flow rate and pressure control. Its modular and scalable design not only allows for customization to meet specific customer needs but also maintains cost-efficiency, according to the company.

Additionally, it can be integrated into existing test bench automation and external safety systems, for a seamless setup. EUtech says that by linking multiple units, it is possible to simulate complex scenarios typical of modern electrified drivetrains.