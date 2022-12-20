Stellantis to ramp up production of M3 electric motors in France

Stellantis has announced that it will manufacture more than 1 million of its all-new M3 electric motors at the company’s manufacturing plant in Trémery, France by 2024, following its joint venture with Emotors.

By reaching this target, Stellantis aims to solidify its industrial footprint to achieve its goal of reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe by 2030, as outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and supporting its carbon net zero roadmap.

“Our commitment to be the automotive sector’s champion in the fight against climate change is reflected in each of our sites by supporting our employees on the next step in the electric adventure,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis. “Controlling our electrification value chain will ensure our technological independence in the context of economic and geopolitical crises while mitigating the impact of this dramatic change for our sites and employees, particularly in France where we are and will undoubtedly remain the commercial and industrial leader.”

Beginning in January 2023, the latest DS 3 E-Tense, Peugeot e-208, Jeep Avenger and Vauxhall and Opel Mokka Electric models will be fitted with the high efficiency M3 electric motor which outputs 115kW/156hp power and 260Nm of torque. Partnered with a new battery, the new e-motor is estimated to improve vehicle efficiency, enabling models to surpass a range of more than 250 miles (402km). The e-motor will also be fitted to new generations of Stellantis-branded vehicles as they are launched.

Having invested €2bn in its production facilities, Stellantis currently has 12 plants located in seven French regions and is scheduled to produce 12 electric models in the country.