Alva Industries launches platform to streamline electric motor design

Alva Industries has announced the launch of TorqStudio, a software platform that enables engineers to design, optimize and analyze electric motors before committing to prototypes or hardware.

TorqStudio is designed to support early-stage motor development by allowing users to move from high-level size requirements to fully manufacturable motor designs in minutes, and to validate performance at defined operating points using analytical models developed by Alva Industries.

“With TorqStudio, engineers can move from high-level requirements to data-driven motor designs extremely quickly,” said Anton Franzén, director of product management at Alva Industries. “The platform removes much of the uncertainty typically associated with early motor design and gives users immediate insight into what is technically possible.”

Using the platform

Using TorqStudio, users start by specifying basic motor constraints, such as outer diameter and axial length. The platform then automatically generates thousands of candidate designs and highlights the most efficient solutions.

Each design is evaluated based on key performance metrics, including motor constant and motor mass, allowing engineers to clearly visualize trade-offs and select optimal designs for their applications. All presented designs represent complete motor concepts that can be manufactured.

Selected designs can be saved to a personal design database, exported as datasheets and used directly in further analysis. Users can also submit a request for quotation if they wish to proceed toward development or procurement.

Performance analysis

The platform also has detailed motor analysis capabilities. Users can define operating conditions such as supply voltage, ambient temperature, cooling conditions, torque, speed and switching frequency, then evaluate how a motor performs at specific operating points. Results are visualized on speed–torque maps and supported by detailed output data, including mechanical and electrical power, DC and AC current, efficiency and losses, stator and motor temperatures and current waveforms.

Multiple operating points can be analyzed simultaneously, with data easily imported from tools such as Excel. All results can be downloaded for documentation or further evaluation.

Custom and standard motor evaluation

TorqStudio supports analysis of custom motor designs created by the user and also from Alva’s standard motor portfolio, enabling direct comparison within a single environment.

All designs and analyses are stored in a centralized design database, providing a complete overview of available motors and, according to Alva, simplifying evaluation, comparison and decision-making.

