Automotive Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Porsche and UP.Labs establish joint startup to generate enhanced vehicle data
Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions

Porsche and UP.Labs establish joint startup to generate enhanced vehicle data

By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Porsche and UP.Labs (a venture lab of mobility investment firm UP.Partners) have collaborated to found Pull Systems, a company that will develop a machine-learning-as-a-service solution for capturing and analyzing vehicle data.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Pull Systems – through the use of its intelligent platform – aims to efficiently generate important information about the condition of a vehicle’s battery or power electronics. This high-quality data will benefit OEMs and third-party companies.

Pull Systems is the first startup that the two companies have created together. The team includes a multitude of automotive industry experts working across sites in California and Germany.

By 2025, the duo plan to have established a total of six new companies within the mobility sector.

“It is essential not only to launch projects that drive valuable technological developments but also to think about the business aspect behind them,” said John Kuolt, founder and CEO of UP.Labs. “I’m looking forward to the new challenge of further developing Pull Systems together with Porsche and UP.Labs. We will combine our competencies to positively transform the future of mobility.”

Share this story:

About Author

After spending six years working as a mechanic for various motorsport and high-end performance car companies, Callum joined UKi Media & Events in February 2020 as an assistant editor. In this role he uses his vast practical knowledge and passion for automotive to produce informative news pieces for multiple vehicle-related sectors.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.