Porsche and UP.Labs establish joint startup to generate enhanced vehicle data

Porsche and UP.Labs (a venture lab of mobility investment firm UP.Partners) have collaborated to found Pull Systems, a company that will develop a machine-learning-as-a-service solution for capturing and analyzing vehicle data.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Pull Systems – through the use of its intelligent platform – aims to efficiently generate important information about the condition of a vehicle’s battery or power electronics. This high-quality data will benefit OEMs and third-party companies.

Pull Systems is the first startup that the two companies have created together. The team includes a multitude of automotive industry experts working across sites in California and Germany.

By 2025, the duo plan to have established a total of six new companies within the mobility sector.

“It is essential not only to launch projects that drive valuable technological developments but also to think about the business aspect behind them,” said John Kuolt, founder and CEO of UP.Labs. “I’m looking forward to the new challenge of further developing Pull Systems together with Porsche and UP.Labs. We will combine our competencies to positively transform the future of mobility.”