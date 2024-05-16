New EV battery brand launched in UK: Volklec.

Volklec, a new manufacturing company making batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), launched in the UK on May 15. Based in Coventry in the West Midlands and backed by UK-based investment company Frontive Group, Volklec will manufacture sustainable batteries for on-road, off-highway and track vehicles.

As part of a technology collaboration, Volklec is working with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) to develop batteries that meet the attribute requirements of the UK automotive market, in particular the diverse array of small-volume and niche vehicle manufacturers. UKBIC has provided Volklec with a manufacturing facility.

Sean Gilgunn, UKBIC managing director, said, “Our purpose-built facility is where businesses can develop their battery manufacturing processes at the scale they need to move to industrial production. This agreement marks the start of Volklec’s journey to create a battery with the potential to scale up to significant volumes in the coming years, and we are proud to support the business in the initial phase of their development.

“Manufacturing cells at volume is vital to ensuring the UK prospers from the energy transition toward net zero, and this agreement further demonstrates the unique value of UKBIC to the battery ecosystem.”

The companies say that the collaboration will create jobs in the West Midlands and contribute directly to building battery R&D, process and manufacturing capability in the UK.

Volklec founder Imran Khatri added, “Volklec has been many months and significant investment in the making, established to help the UK’s decarbonization drive. As a proud investment in the UK, our initial focus is on the automotive industry, providing security of supply to the sector. Then we intend to look at the broader electrification markets as well.”