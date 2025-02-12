Magna expands partnership with Mercedes-Benz

Magna has been a strategic partner to Mercedes-Benz for decades, a partnership that has seen the production of more than 500,000 G-Wagons at Magna’s Graz, Austria, facility since 1979 and which now sees Magna supplying the eDS Duo, an e-drive system for all-electric G-Wagon models.

“Strong partnerships with our customers are essential for driving innovation and advancing the automotive industry,” said Eric Wilds, Magna chief strategy and commercial officer. “Our continued partnership with Mercedes-Benz exemplifies how working together can lead to groundbreaking solutions and mutual success.”

In 2024, Magna began production of the eDS Duo, an e-drive system with exceptional traction properties, at its Lannach, Austria, facility, marking a new chapter in the partnership. The all-new electric model of the iconic off-roader is now equipped with this advanced electric drive system for leading performance and efficiency.

“Having supplied three generations of transfer cases for Mercedes-Benz’s G-Wagon, Magna is honored to now equip this legendary vehicle with its first generation of electric units,” said Diba Ilunga, president of Magna Powertrain. “The eDS Duo demonstrates Magna’s flexible approach to delivering powertrain solutions, transitioning seamlessly from internal combustion engines to battery electric vehicles.”

The eDS Duo is a 2-speed, dual e-motor drive covering a power range of up to 240kW. It offers leading traction and off-road capabilities, including a unique wheel-individual propulsion system that enables features like the ‘G-Turn’, enabling the vehicle to rotate 360° in place. With optimized efficiency and advanced silicon carbide and decoupling technology, the eDS Duo delivers “exceptional performance while maintaining high efficiency”, according to Magna.