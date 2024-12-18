Upcoming Honda Prelude to debut new transmission technology

Honda has announced the new hybrid electric Prelude will arrive in Europe in early 2026 and will debut an innovative Honda S+ Shift transmission technology that the auto maker says will “simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes”.

The technology will debut in the latest sports coupe, with Honda saying the S+ Shift technology will enhance the “joy of driving”. The Prelude was first launched 46 years ago as a model that showcased Honda’s advancements. The sports coupe stayed in production up until 2000. The upcoming sixth-generation Prelude features a hybrid engine with FWD layout.

Hans de Jaeger, senior vice president, Honda Motor Europe, said, “The Honda Prelude is an iconic nameplate, and this latest model promises to build on that heritage with our trademark hybrid performance and the latest dynamic technology. All with a view to not only delivering exceptional efficiency, but also the fun-to-drive performance for which this model is known. We are excited for its arrival in Europe following a very positive reception so far.”

Honda has not shared any technical details of the S+ Shift technology or the powertrain setup. However, it might be similar to the electric Hyundai Ionic 5 N, which mimics a conventional transmission with ratios despite being a fully electric vehicle.