World’s first V3 motorcycle engine unveiled by Honda at EICMA 2024

Honda has showcased the world’s first V3 motorcycle engine at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. The 75° water-cooled V3 engine also features the world’s first electrical compressor for motorcycles.

The new engine is made for larger-displacement motorcycles and has been designed to be extremely slim and compact. It features an electrical compressor that can control the compression of intake air irrespective of engine RPM. This means high-response torque can be delivered from lower RPM. Moreover, the compressor allows a high degree of freedom of layout of all components in the limited space on a motorcycle, and efficient centralization of mass without requiring an intercooler.

Honda is also taking on the challenge of developing advanced technologies by adding electric motorcycles and other products to its portfolio to meet customer demands.

The Japanese brand sees the development of the new engine as a challenge in internal combustion engines. It plans to apply the new V3 engine to larger-displacement models and has stated that it will continue the development toward mass production.