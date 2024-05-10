Bentley Ultra Performance Hybrid V8 succeeds W12

The Ultra Performance Hybrid combines a powerful combustion engine with hybrid technology and has a combined output exceeding 750ps and an electric range of up to 50 miles (80km).

This new powertrain builds upon Bentley’s tradition of enhancing combustion engines with technological advancements, with ‘electrocharging’ being the latest evolution.

Compared to its predecessor, the Ultra Performance Hybrid has superior power and torque, Bentley says, while also delivering exceptional efficiency with a WLTP drive cycle CO2 figure of under 50g/km.

A preview of the powertrain’s character is provided through an engine sound clip, which offers a glimpse of its “cross-plane bass and free-revving growl”.

Further details about the V8 will be unveiled in the coming weeks.