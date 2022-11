Video: Italtecnica unveils racing V6 with 45% thermal efficiency at PMW Expo

Italtecnica has debuted its 90° V6 engine targeting Le Mans hypercars and high-performance road car applications at Professional MotorSport World Expo 2022 in Cologne, Germany. The engine features a novel sequential turbocharging system and an in-house-developed passive pre-chamber ignition system.

Italtecnica can be found at Booth 5056.

') } // --> ') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->