VIDEO: Ford Performance unveils Mustang Dark Horse R

Ford Performance has revealed details of its latest offering, the Mustang Dark Horse R, a dedicated track and race car designed to compete in the new Mustang Challenge spec racing series – a series dedicated solely to the Mustang Dark Horse R and sanctioned by the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

Delivering power to the Mustang Dark Horse R is a new fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 creating 507ps, mated to a Tremec 3160 manual transmission. Providing drive to the rear wheels is a Torsen limited slip differential with 3.73 final drive ratio. The drivetrain features a host of changes, including an upgraded oil system, a Ford Performance oil pan, upgraded differential cooling and a Borla race exhaust.

The Dark Horse R has been developed for use on the race circuit only, and features an array of track-focused equipment, including a roll cage, Multimatic DSSV dampers and adjustable front camber plates and anti-roll bars. The chassis has also been seam welded in certain areas for additional rigidity.

“Mustang Dark Horse R has been developed with Mustang racing enthusiasts top of mind,” said Jim Owens, Ford Mustang Marketing manager. “Ford Performance leaned into countless areas of expertise developed through years of racing the Mustang and honed in on an aggressive yet approachable package for customers to pick up and play with.”

“Mustang Dark Horse R bridges the gap between Dark Horse and Mustang GT3 and GT4,” stated Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Production-based Mustang vehicles have raced from the very beginning, all the way back to winning the 1964 Tour de France, even. Dark Horse R offers our passionate customers not just an attainable, factory-built race car, but also a racing series to compete with other Mustang enthusiasts.”