Triton EV launches hydrogen ICE.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Triton EV has introduced a hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE), which can be integrated into various vehicle categories, from compact cars to large commercial trucks. Developed in India, the powertrain technology aims to provide an eco-friendly, zero-carbon-emission alternative to traditional gasoline engines.

The engine uses hydrogen as a fuel source and produces only water vapor as a by-product, eliminating harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides.

According to Himanshu Patel, the founder of Triton EV, the hydrogen internal combustion engine is designed for high performance and superior efficiency without sacrificing power. He explained that the combustion process optimized for hydrogen ensures complete fuel utilization and minimizes energy losses, resulting in higher thermal efficiency, better fuel economy and reduced operational costs.

Triton says vehicles equipped with the hydrogen engine can handle various driving conditions, including urban commuting, long-distance travel and heavy-duty commercial use.

The company says it is seeking partnerships with automotive manufacturers, fleet operators and other stakeholders to integrate this technology into their vehicles.

Patel continued, “The application of this hydrogen engine is extremely versatile as it not only controls the carbon footprint but also makes the trucks more affordable. We are open to collaboration with other commercial and non-commercial vehicle brands to supply our hydrogen engine.”