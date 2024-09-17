Renault Master H2-Tech prototype offers 700km range

Renault has debuted a new Master H2-Tech prototype at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover. The vehicle will join the existing internal combustion and electric Masters in 2025.

The Master H2-Tech prototype highlights the features of this new zero-emission vehicle, which was developed by HYVIA, a joint venture between Renault Group and Plug, and builds on the hydrogen expertise gained from the first two H2-Tech vehicles that have been available since 2023.

It has been designed to offer constant operational availability and total peace of mind for commercial use. With a stated range of 700km (WLTP) and a recharge time of five minutes, the Master H2-Tech will be the new benchmark, according to Renault.

Renault states that this zero-emission fuel cell Master is adapted to the various intensive uses of professionals: van, floor cab and chassis cab versions, and customizable for the most demanding needs, thanks to Renault Pro+ bodybuilders.

Renault also says the hydrogen architecture is fully integrated into the vehicle platform right from the design stage, to preserve the loading area and the payload.

The Master H2-Tech will benefit from a network of specialist H2-Tech dealers trained in the challenges of hydrogen for sales and after-sales service. The H2-Tech will be fully integrated into Renault’s commercial vehicle range and will be supported by all the brand’s commercial expertise.