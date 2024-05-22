Renault unveils high-performance Rafale E-Tech 4x4 PHEV powertrain.

Renault has introduced the new Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300 hp, a high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain that combines an internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric propulsion.

Available in two trim levels – Esprit Alpine and Atelier Alpine – the Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300 hp will go on sale in autumn 2024. The Atelier Alpine version has a chassis fine-tuned by Alpine Cars’ engineers and a smart active suspension system.

Designed for everyday electric driving, the powertrain features a 22kWh battery, providing a range of up to 100km in all-electric mode, which builds on the E-Tech hybrid 200 hp version.

With a full tank of gasoline (55-liter tank) and a fully charged battery, the range is up to 1,000km.

A feature of the powertrain is an electric motor added to the rear axle, which results in a total output of 300hp. The electric motor integrated into the rear axle also provides a permanently active four-wheel-drive setup, which maintains traction and road-holding in all conditions.

Under the hood, the 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine features a new turbocharger, boosting power to 110kW (150hp) and torque to 230Nm. The combustion engine collaborates with three electric motors: the main electric motor on the front axle delivers 50kW (70hp) and 205Nm of torque; the second main electric motor, permanently connected to the rear axle, provides 100kW (136hp) and 195Nm of torque; and the secondary HSG (high-voltage starter generator) electric motor contributes 25kW (34hp) and 50Nm of torque.