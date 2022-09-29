Powertrain revisions for Lamborghini Urus S

Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian OEM Automobili Lamborghini has announced the Urus S, the successor to the company’s original luxury super SUV, the Urus.

The Urus S and its twin-turbo V8 powertrain benefit from a power increase that now sees the engine outputting a peak power of 666ps, equal to the Urus S Performante. The vehicle’s power-to-weight ratio is now 3.3kg/ps.

Acceleration has also been improved: the Urus S is now capable of 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200km/h in 12.5 seconds. A top speed of 305km/h can be reached. In addition to its performance credentials, a maximum torque figure of 850Nm is delivered from 2,300rpm up to 6,000rpm. Furthermore, Lamborghini has fitted a retuned exhaust system for a sharper sound in each drive mode.

“The Urus has proved its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO, Automobili Lamborghini.