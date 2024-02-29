Subscribe
New Engine

Bugatti sticks with 16 cylinders, adds hybrid power

Lawrence ButcherBy 1 Min Read

The defining feature of modern Bugatti since the introduction of the Veyron in 2005 has been the W16 engine. That engine is no more. However, fortunately for the still-to-be-named Chiron replacement, Bugatti will retain 16 cylinders but now in a vee formation with added hybridization. Beyond announcing the cylinder count and layout, Bugatti remains tight-lipped on further details but has provided an audio snippet of the new powertrain.

 

Read about some of the more notable 16-cylinder engines through the ages here.

