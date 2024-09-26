Hyundai unveils hydrogen solutions at H2 Meet 2024.

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled its end-to-end hydrogen solutions and roadmap at H2 Meet 2024, Korea’s largest hydrogen industry exhibition.

Under the banner of Be a First Mover in Hydrogen, Hyundai introduced its HTWO hydrogen business and technology spanning the entire hydrogen value chain. The company previously presented its hydrogen vision at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Hyundai showcased four hydrogen value chain business solutions in four scenario-based exhibitions, with staff available for explanation at each exhibition corner and digital docents available via smartphones.

The first one, Energy Security, introduced Hyundai’s innovative resource-cycle hydrogen production technologies including W2H (Waste-to-Hydrogen) and P2H (Plastic-to-Hydrogen). The exhibit also featured Korea’s very first PEM electrolysis production facility in Buan, operated by Hyundai E&C.

The second scenario exhibition, Port & Airport Decarbonization, introduced hydrogen solutions that can be applied to high-carbon-emitting industrial complexes, including ports and airports. The third one was Industrial Applications & Businesses, where visitors could explore Hyundai’s commitment to transform the current industrial logistics system into an eco-friendly system.

The last scenario, Hydrogen Society, offered a blueprint for a sustainable future in which workplaces and living environments become cleaner and more convenient with advances in hydrogen technology. The exhibition showed the entire line-up of hydrogen applications and solutions – including ships, trams, forklifts, generators and heavy equipment – which use Hyundai Motor’s fuel cell system.

Hyundai is betting on hydrogen mobility and has partnered with Škoda for the same.