Nissan slashes EV powertrain development and production costs

According to Nissan, its new approach to electrification will enable a 30% saving on development and production costs by 2026, enabling all core powertrain components to be manufactured on the same line.

The Japanese auto maker has unveiled its ‘X-in-1’ concept, which centers around modularity and sharing of EV and hybrid powertrain parts. Nissan aims to reach price parity between its hybrid e-power cars and its ICEs by 2026.

Essentially it consists of a 3-in-1 powertrain prototype that will be applied in Nissan’s full electric vehicles, modularizing the motor, inverter and reducer. A 5-in-1 prototype, which also modularizes the generator and increaser, will be applied in e-power cars.

As part of the auto maker’s move to streamline the development and production of its EVs, Nissan’s engineers have reduced the size and weight of the unit, which also benefits the driving characteristics. Furthermore, they have developed a new motor that reduces heavy rare earth elements to 1% or less by weight.

Senior vice president Toshihiro Hirai, who leads powertrain and EV engineering powertrain development, said, “We make the most of our expertise and know-how from our more-than-a-decade long development and production of electrified technologies. Through our innovations in electrified powertrain development, we’ll continue to create new value for customers and deliver 100% motor-driven vehicles – EVs and e-power – as widely as possible.”