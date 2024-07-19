Turbo V8 engine powers Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS models.

Porsche has launched two new models in its Panamera line-up: the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS. The Panamera GTS is designed as a dynamic sports sedan; the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid stands at the top of the series as the most powerful, fast and luxurious model, says Porsche.

Both models are powered by an enhanced 4.0-liter turbo V8 engine, which meets the new Euro 7 emission standards. The engine features single-scroll rather than twin-scroll turbochargers, which reduces the warm-up phase of the catalytic converters. This change allows exhaust gas temperatures to reach 1,000°C, resulting in cleaner combustion and increased efficiency.

The 8-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) has been redesigned with optimized power-transmitting surfaces and a higher thermal load capacity.

Turbo S E-Hybrid specifications

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid combines a V8 bi-turbo engine, delivering 441kW (599 PS), with an electric motor that produces 140kW (190 PS). This combination results in a system output of 575kW (782 PS) and a system torque of 1,000Nm, an increase of 102 PS and 150Nm over its predecessor. The Turbo S E-Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325km/h (202mph), according to Porsche.

It features a hybrid powertrain designed for a greater electric range, faster charging and more responsive performance. Its high-voltage battery has a capacity of 25.9kWh (gross), providing an electric range of up to 88km under the WLTP. The recuperation output has increased to 88kW, and an 11kW onboard AC charger can charge the battery from zero to full in approximately two hours and 39 minutes.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid comes standard with Porsche Active Ride suspension, which uses a 400V high-voltage system. Each shock absorber is equipped with an electrically operated hydraulic pump, which actively generates forces to stabilize the vehicle during dynamic driving.

The equipment range for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid includes all driving dynamics control systems, rear-axle steering, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) with large brake discs and a Bose sound system.

Deliveries in Germany are scheduled to begin in autumn 2024.