McLaren launches W1 – with 4.0-liter V8 hybrid powertrain

McLaren has unveiled its latest hypercar, the W1, powered by a bespoke MHP-8 4.0-liter V8 engine with hybrid support. The output from this powertrain setup is rated at 1,258hp/1,340Nm.

The all-new MHP-8 V8 combustion engine is coupled to a new E-module (integrating a radial flux electric motor and motor control unit), and an 8-speed transmission with E-reverse. Power and torque are sent to the rear wheels using an e-differential.

The flat plane crank 90° twin-turbo V8 engine was designed with electrification in mind. It features plasma spray-coated cylinder bores, employed to enable engine speeds of up to 9,200rpm. A 350 bar gasoline direct injection (GDI) system and port fuel injection extend the performance of the engine without affecting emissions, enabling the highest specific power output in a McLaren – 229hp per liter.

The twin-scroll turbochargers in W1 are optimized for peak power and torque with improved response from as low as 2,500rpm. The exhaust features tubular manifolds that are engineered to maximize driver engagement as well as performance​, with long, equal-length runners tuned for sound.

In terms of numbers, the V8 develops 915hp while the E-module is rated at 342bhp. These figures help the W1 achieve 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds, 0–200km/h (124mph) in just 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h (186mph) in under 12.7 seconds.

According to McLaren, the flux E-motor and integrated motor control unit weigh 20kg and maximize efficiency while minimizing package volume and weight. The unit is also sealed, and improves serviceability with a dry interface outside of the transmission unit.

The E-motor element can spin up to 24,000rpm and has a specific output of 22hp/kg, which is like an F1 e-motor. It is powered by a 1.384kWh battery, which together with the management unit and power distribution unit is enclosed on a structural carbon-fiber floor housed within a cavity in the monocoque, as low as possible to benefit vehicle center of gravity.

The motorsport-derived battery cells are designed to prioritize high power outputs to the E-module, increasing throttle response and boosting overall power. Even with this focus on optimizing power, the W1 can be driven in zero-emission, electric-only mode for up to 2km (1.6 miles).

The battery state of charge is managed to maintain a minimum level of charge to crank the engine on vehicle startup, power for the reversing function and a reserve for when the car remains parked for extended periods. The total weight of hybrid components has been reduced by 40kg compared to the McLaren P1 while delivering almost double the electric power.