Magna’s 48V hybrid transmission system to be installed in additional Stellantis models

Having signed a multi-program agreement with Stellantis, Magna’s 48V hybrid transmission solution – which is being produced at Magna’s Slovakia-based facility – is expected to be adopted by future Stellantis models. To date, the 48V hybrid transmission has been installed in the Jeep Renegade, Compass e-Hybrid, Fiat 500 X and Tipo vehicles.

The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission can provide 320Nm maximum torque. It benefits from torque-split technology, which enables it to optimize the efficiencies of the vehicle’s internal combustion engine and the e-motor. Magna’s transmission also features on-demand cooling for the clutch and e-motor with a single oil circuit to provide cooling and lubrication.

Magna’s hybrid transmission adheres to stringent CO2 targets and delivers much-improved driving dynamics for a multitude of vehicles by delivering electric torque vectoring and traction support.

“Our scalable transmission technologies aid our customers in their transition to vehicle electrification, which helps to achieve regulatory targets,” said Tom Rucker, president of Magna Powertrain. “The transmission enhances both efficiency and performance. We are excited that Stellantis has awarded Magna this hybrid transmissions business across multiple vehicle models – a testament to our expertise and capabilities.”