Fourth-generation Continental GT to be unveiled in June.

The new, fourth-generation Continental GT will be revealed in June, as the first car built around Bentley’s new ultra-performance hybrid powertrain.

Utilizing a new V8 engine and electric motor, the car delivers 782ps and 1,000Nm of torque. It has an electric-only range of 80km and a CO 2 figure – according to WLTP – of under 50g/km.

The GT will use Bentley’s latest generation of chassis technology – including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited-slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and new dual-valve dampers.

The design inspiration and performance ethos came from the R Type Continental of 1952 – the fastest four-seat car in the world at the time. As the influence for the concept of the Grand Tourer, the Continental GT adopted the same three key design lines as the R Type– the power line, the haunch and the sloping roofline.

Previous generations of the Continental GT used a W12 engine, which was soon followed by a new 4.0-liter V8 option introduced in 2012. A third generation followed in 2018, based on a new, purpose-built platform and with a new engine, new suspension, new electrical architecture and new technology.

Read more about the Bentley Ultra Performance Hybrid V8