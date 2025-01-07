DynaCERT to feature HydraGen technology at Dakar 2025

DynaCERT has announced that will feature its HydraGen technology at the Dakar 2025 Truck race after a successful outing last year. DynaCERT is supporting the French team Normandy Racing Solutions (NRS) in the 2025 Dakar and Dakar Classic.

Last year, a Dakar truck was equipped with a DynaCERT HydraGen HG1 unit. After this successful deployment, DynaCERT’s technology will be back in the Saudi Arabian desert for the most challenging off-road race in the world to showcase its HydraGen carbon reduction technology.

HydraGen uses electrolysis to turn distilled water into hydrogen and oxygen gases that are produced on demand and incorporated into the engine via the air intake. DynaCERT’s proprietary HydraGen technology is designed to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, NOx, CO2, THC and particulate matter.

DynaCERT says the main purpose of being involved in the Dakar Rally racing trucks categories is to demonstrate the reliability and performance of its HydraGen technology in an environment facing harsh weather, hard impacts and strong vibrations.

The 2025 Dakar edition will take place over almost 8,000km. For this race, NRS is fielding a DAF prototype truck (#623) as an assistance truck for Team Overdrive Toyota Hilux competitors. The PACCAR 13.0-liter biturbo engine delivers 950hp. The all-French crew comprises drivers Alexandre Lemeray and Fabien Lecaplain, supported by athlete Marion Andrieu who will oversee the navigation.

NRS is also entering the HoleShot Competition with a MAN racing truck in the Dakar Classic (#915). The MAN 8.0-liter engine delivers 500hp.

This truck will again be equipped with the same HydraGen HG1 unit that was installed for 2024. The driver line-up is new compared to last year: Frenchmen Huber Lelièvre, Franck Geenens and David Lhermelin. The team’s support DAF truck for both race trucks is also equipped with a HydraGen HG1 unit.