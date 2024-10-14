Dacia Bigster Hybrid 155 to be powered by Horse hybrid engine

Dacia’s flagship model, the Bigster Hybrid 155, will feature a hybrid powertrain by Horse. The 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine will develop up to 107bhp of power, and is the first powertrain to be designed and produced entirely in-house by Horse.

Produced at its plant in Valladolid, Spain, the engine features a 50bhp electric motor, a high-voltage starter/generator electric motor, and a 1.4kWh 230V battery. The 155’s clutchless gearbox has four gears for the combustion engine, and two for the electric motors.

The new engine is stated to deliver market-leading performance and power, including a full tone of towing capacity. When it comes to efficiency, the engine improves on the existing Hybrid 140 powertrain, offering a 6% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. It also features regenerative braking, high battery energy recovery capacity and an efficient gearbox to ensure the Hybrid 155 can remain in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in the city and can always start in all-electric mode.

Matias Giannini, chief executive officer of Horse Powertrain, said, “The flagship all-new Bigster will be a perfect showcase of Horse Powertrain’s hybrid powertrain leadership and expertise. As the first engine produced entirely within our Horse division, this moment is extremely significant for the automotive industry.”

Patrice Haettel, chief executive office of Horse, said, “Our latest high-efficiency, market-leading engine will ensure that the all-new Bigster offers incredible performance and efficiency in all conditions and driving modes, providing a convenient and low-emission vehicle that raises the bar for the SUV class.”