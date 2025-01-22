Tata Motors to begin hydrogen truck pilot project

Tata Motors is set to commence a pilot project deploying trucks powered by hydrogen internal combustion engines. This collaborative effort with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is part of the National Green Hydrogen mission. It is scheduled to begin in the March quarter
United H2 Limited is delivering hydrogen-powered vehicles for Tata via its investee, XtremeH2. Tata’s executive director, Girish Wagh, confirmed that the pilot will encompass routes between Mumbai-Pune, Jamshedpur-Kalinganagar and Mumbai-Ahmedabad.
Tata will use this 18-month trial to collect critical operational data that will inform further development of the trucks and enhancement of hydrogen fuel infrastructure. The company has successfully operated 15 electric fuel cell buses in collaboration with IOCL for more than 10 months.