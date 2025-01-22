Tata Motors to begin hydrogen truck pilot project

Tata Motors is set to commence a pilot project deploying trucks powered by hydrogen internal combustion engines. This collaborative effort with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is part of the National Green Hydrogen mission. It is scheduled to begin in the March quarter

United H2 Limited is delivering hydrogen-powered vehicles for Tata via its investee, XtremeH2. Tata’s executive director, Girish Wagh, confirmed that the pilot will encompass routes between Mumbai-Pune, Jamshedpur-Kalinganagar and Mumbai-Ahmedabad.