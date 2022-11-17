Cummins and Tata Motors to collaborate on hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle solutions

Power solutions and hydrogen technologies provider Cummins and Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design and development of low- and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India. These vehicles will feature hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric systems.

“The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible and Tata Motors is committed to be among the leaders of green mobility,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, executive chairman, Tata Sons, and chairman, Tata Motors. “We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses. Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition and we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next generation, hydrogen propulsion systems.

“We are excited to indigenize the cutting-edge hydrogen technology to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of green and future-ready commercial vehicles, accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility in the country, and to contribute toward India’s net-zero carbon emission goals.”

“Climate change is the existential crisis of our time, and this collaboration between Cummins and Tata Motors accelerates our ability to address it,” explained Tom Linebarger, executive chairman, Cummins. “Cummins is well-positioned to help our customers successfully and seamlessly transition to economically viable decarbonized solutions. Cummins and Tata Motors have a strong history of partnership, and the next step into low and zero-emissions technologies is an exciting development for zero-emissions transportation.

“Our collaboration in India is an important milestone for Cummins and Tata as we work together to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy and a zero-emissions world. We strongly believe that this collaboration is a significant step forward to achieving India’s Green Hydrogen Mission. I am excited to enable powering a cleaner and greener India.”

Following the MoU, India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins’ hydrogen engines to help in decarbonizing transportation solutions within the country. The B6.7H hydrogen engine from Cummins has a peak output of 290hp and 1,200Nm of peak torque. The all-new engine platform from the company benefits from advanced technology to improve power density, reduce friction losses and increase thermal efficiency. The hydrogen engine is derived from the company’s fuel-agnostic platform which provides the benefit of a common-base architecture and low-to-zero carbon fuel capability.

Cummins’ zero-emission product portfolio also features its fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell engine which has been developed to meet the duty-cycle, performance and packaging requirements of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses. Cummins’ fuel cell technology is available in 135kW single and 270kW dual modules.