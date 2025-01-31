Grundfos launches electric truck deployment with Maersk.

Grundfos, a Danish engineering company that specializes in advanced pump solutions and water technology, is using Maersk’s electric trucks to transport containers between its factory and the port of Aarhus.

The pilot transports have been running since October 2024 and will eventually be ramped up to around 600-800 containers per year.

Grundfos was one of the first customers to contract Maersk to ship its sea-borne containers using fuels that have a lower climate impact. The company uses the Eco Delivery Ocean product for 100% of its ocean freight under Maersk care. Using a mixture of alternative marine fuels such as waste-based biodiesel and bio-methanol reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80% compared with fossil marine bunker oil.

With the new electric road transports, the direct tailpipe emissions of the trucks are eliminated, as the electric trucks are charged exclusively with renewable electricity.

“After ocean freight port-to-port reduction, we really wanted to take the next step and also save emissions in pre-carriage of containers as well as the last mile to our plants or warehouse sites” said Dirk Van Der Heijden, senior director of global logistics at Grundfos. “The implementation of EV trucks on the roads in Denmark went very well, and this is a good case for international expansion of EV trucks.”

Maersk aims to significantly reduce its GHG emissions from all modes of transportation and its more than 500 logistics centers worldwide by 2030. Its net zero target is the year 2040. Meanwhile, Grundfos aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Grundfos and Maersk have each received full validation of their net zero pathways from the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a climate action organization that enables companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets grounded in science.