Cummins introduces 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine for 2025 Ram Heavy Duty

Cummins has unveiled the 6.7-liter turbo diesel pickup engine for the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty truck, as Cummins and Stellantis announce the extension of their partnership to supply the Ram brand till 2030.

The 6.7-liter turbo diesel engin, which is stated to be the most advanced diesel pickup engine yet, will be offered in the recently announced 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups and the Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks.

“We’ve improved the power, efficiency, serviceability and driveability of our latest 6.7L turbo diesel engine, making the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty line-up the most desirable yet,” said Jane Beaman, vice president, Global On-Highway and Pickup, Cummins.

The engine was designed with a commitment to reliability and durability, living up to the 106-year-old brand customers expect, says Cummins. The output is rated at 430hp and 1,457Nm of torque for pickups, and 360hp and 1,084Nm of twist for Chassis Cab versions. The 2025 Cummins 6.7L diesel engine will be offered with a new 8-speed transmission.

“Our engineers have integrated critical, yet versatile, high-performance engine technologies that customers expect at lower emissions,” said Jennifer Rager, general manager of the pickup business. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Ram Brand and introduce the best diesel pickup engine in the industry.”

With the new engine, the Ram 2500 gained improvements in towing speeds and responsiveness, with faster 0-60mph and quarter mile times, especially when towing heavy loads. Noise, vibration and harshness were also improved using helical valve train synchronizing gears which results in a quieter ride.

Other highlights include a new high-pressure fuel delivery system that offers top feed dry service injectors and a new fuel pump. Cummins uses a new variable-geometry turbocharger for the new 6.7-liter that provides condition-based power output that is now faster and more efficient.

Cummins has also designed the engine to make it easier to service and get back on the road. Software updates can also be executed from inside the truck. In addition, the oil filter and dual fuel filter are now positioned to enable serviceability from the top side of the engine. There is also an improved cold-start management with the integration of advanced glow plug technology.