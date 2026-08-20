The hydrogen powertrain technology behind the JCB Hydromax world land speed record.

Poppe + Potthoff supplied Topaq system components for JCB’s hydrogen-powered Hydromax vehicle, which has set a new world land speed record for hydrogen-powered vehicles at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. The components were used in the vehicle’s high-performance drivetrain.

With an officially measured average speed of 406.320mph (653.909km/h), the JCB Hydromax surpassed the previous record and established a new benchmark for hydrogen-based propulsion technologies. The record-breaking vehicle is powered by two hydrogen internal combustion engines delivering a combined output of 1,600 hp.

The drivetrain incorporates components from Poppe + Potthoff’s modular Topaq hydrogen supply system. As part of its close collaboration with JCB, P+P supported the vehicle development process from the initial testing phase through to the final integration of the components. The integrated system components included the high-pressure regulation unit (HPRU), parallel charging units (distribution rails), lines and adapters. Within the system architecture, these components ensure an efficient and demand-oriented supply of hydrogen to the internal combustion engines.

Optimized integration and interface design helped reduce system complexity while maintaining stability and safety. Testing during development and validation confirmed performance before the system was deployed in the JCB Hydromax, where it was subsequently demonstrated under the demanding conditions of a world-record attempt.

“JCB Hydromax demonstrates the capabilities of hydrogen-based propulsion technology in a truly unique way,” said Poppe + Potthoff CEO Markus Kerkhoff. “We are proud that our Topaq system components contributed to this extraordinary achievement. This record proves that hydrogen-powered drivetrains can deliver both reliability and outstanding performance, even under extreme operating conditions.”

In related news, JCB Hydromax sets new world land speed record of 406.320mph

Be sure to read the September issue of APTI, which will feature an in-depth look at JCB and its land speed record