TECO 2030 and AVL sign LOI for fuel cell stack supply to commercial truck company

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with AVL on behalf of an unnamed truck company for the delivery of fuel cell stacks to 30 trucks based on the AVL HyTruck platform. Delivery of the systems is expected to start at the end of 2023.

The newly signed LOI summarizes discussions between TECO 2030 and AVL surrounding the supply of 120 fuel cell stacks. The LOI comes after a request for a quotation was received by AVL from a customer for the delivery of 60 automotive fuel cell systems based on the 100kW TECO2030 fuel cell stacks.

Through the customer’s project, 30 trucks will be fitted with fuel cell systems, consisting of 2x100kW stacks each. Supply of the systems is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will total 120 individual stacks, equating to 12MW of power.

“This will have a huge positive impact on our production start, earlier than anticipated, and we are confident that this will mark the start of a worldwide green transition toward a sustainable hydrogen fuel cell future,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030.

“We see increasing traction in the adoption of fuel cell technology, in particular in the heavy-duty truck segment,” added Juergen Rechberger, vice president hydrogen and fuel cell, AVL List. “With this project, we want to support one of our customers in bringing vehicles early to the market with a performance and drivability not seen before with fuel cells.”