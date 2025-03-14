Ricardo secures green hydrogen supply from Ryze.

Fuel supplier Ryze Power has signed a deal with Ricardo to provide hydrogen for use at its Shoreham technical center in the UK.

Ryze will supply sustainable ‘green’ hydrogen to support Ricardo’s testing of hydrogen fuel cell systems and enhance the business’s ability to develop hydrogen and hybrid engine technologies. The current facility is part of a global center of excellence for hydrogen, de-fossilized fuels and electrified transportation engineering.

Delivering state-of-the-art testing and advanced capabilities in alternative fuels, hybridization, electrification and fuel cell design, development and integration, Ricardo’s facility aims to significantly increase the range of hydrogen and fuel cell services and solutions for the company’s global customers operating in a variety of industries, including off-highway, light commercial, marine and aerospace.

Tim Bassett, head of test at Ricardo, remarked, “We are delighted to have signed this deal with Ryze to secure a regular supply of sustainable green hydrogen to our Shoreham facility. Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier that offers huge potential to drive the transition to a future of sustainable, clean propulsion in several sectors. Having recently doubled our hydrogen test capacity for fuel cell and sustainably fueled hydrogen combustion engines, having a reliable supplier to support our activities is crucial. This will help us deliver key innovations based on customer requirements, as well as continue to explore opportunities in new markets and industries.”