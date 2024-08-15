Nuvera and Viritech to co-develop fuel cell powertrain for on-road vehicles

Under the agreement, Nuvera will supply its E-Series Fuel Cell Engines for integration and testing with Viritech’s powertrain systems. The partnership will also involve technical support from Nuvera during the integration and operational testing phases. Viritech is investigating the development of a high-power density fuel cell system using Nuvera’s stack technology, which can achieve up to 8kW/L. This system is designed to meet the demands of sectors such as aerospace, motorsports and automotive.

Kedar Murthy, Nuvera’s chief commercial officer, said, “This collaboration will allow customers who see fuel cells as a key technology to get their projects up and running quickly, and optimize their systems over time.”

The partnership builds on previous work between the two companies, including the integration of Nuvera’s E-60 engine into a hydrogen fuel cell-powered race car developed by Viritech. This vehicle has successfully undergone testing and will be showcased at the LCV Cenex trade show on September 4-5, 2024, in Millbrook, UK.

Ralph Clague, Nuvera’s chief development officer, said, “With the excitement generated by Viritech’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered race car, we eagerly anticipate the innovations this collaboration will drive in fuel cells for aerospace, automotive, motorsport applications, and beyond.”

Viritech’s chief executive officer, Timothy Lyons, said, “The collaboration is intended to accelerate development of fuel cell electric vehicles and lead to significantly more efficient products and solutions within a complete high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle ecosystem.”