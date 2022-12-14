Fuel cell technology from HTWO will deliver clean power to Enginius commercial trucks

Hyundai’s dedicated fuel cell system brand HTWO has signed a partnership with Enginius (a subsidiary of the FAUN Group) to supply fuel cell systems for the mass production of hydrogen-powered commercial trucks.

Through the new partnership, HTWO’s 90kW fuel cell system will be partnered with Enginius’s chassis to deliver zero-emission power for waste collection trucks and medium cargo trucks for intra-city goods delivery. The fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology from HTWO has already proven itself in the Hyundai Nexo FCEV, which to date has sold more than 30,000 units globally.

Enginius is Europe’s first truck OEM to have received an EU-type approval for FCEVs. The company has already delivered 60 Bluepower waste collection trucks to waste disposal companies throughout Europe.

Enginius’s Citypower medium cargo truck, which was introduced earlier in 2022, will feature HTWO’s fuel cell system. Field testing of the truck is planned for 2024, with series production scheduled to begin in 2025.

“This strategic partnership with Enginius marks yet another significant milestone in HTWO’s mission to free humanity from fossil fuel dependency in the commercial vehicle market,” said Taewon Lim, executive vice president of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Business Center, Hyundai Motor Group. “This is the first time we are supplying our fuel cell system to another OEM at a large scale. Enginius’s initial fleet of more than 1,100 fuel cell trucks will represent a significant expansion of Hyundai’s fuel cell system business.”

“I am very pleased that we have been able to partner with Hyundai Motor Group, a proven expert in the field of fuel cell technology,” added Patrick Hermanspann, CEO of FAUN Group.