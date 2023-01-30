Turkey to host Toyota’s first European PHEV production line

Toyota has announced that the second-generation C-HR will be produced at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (TMMT) in Sakarya. Available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, the C-HR will be the first plug-in hybrid passenger car to be produced in Turkey. TMMT will be Toyota’s first European plant to start producing plug-in hybrid vehicles and the first to be equipped with a battery production line.

Alongside the vehicle production line, TMMT will build a new plug-in battery assembly line with a capacity of 75,000 units per year. Toyota stated that plug-in hybrid battery assembly will start in December 2023.

The company said that the creation of a battery assembly line at TMMT is a strategic milestone in its electrification strategy and will support other Toyota Europe plants in the future with capable manpower and know-how.

Marvin Cooke, Toyota Motor Europe EVP of manufacturing, commented, “We are proud to announce that TMMT will produce the second-generation Toyota C-HR, including the first plug-in hybrid vehicle in Europe. The outstanding performance and dedication that our TMMT employees deliver will make this new model a great success, just like its predecessor. It also marks another important milestone with the start of our first battery assembly line in Europe, which is an important step in our European electrification plan.”